Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

THE Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has condemned Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for allowing the destruction of alcoholic products worth N200 million.

HURIWA said the consistent flouting of Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, which prohibits absolutely the recognition of a particular religion as state religion, and Section 42 which prohibits discrimination on the basis of religion and ethnicity, in the implementation of government policies, will spell doom for a united Nigeria.

A statement by the National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, and National Media Affairs Director Zainab Yusuf reads: “We condemn as despicable, provocative, vexatious and primitive, the destruction of the alcoholic beverages by Governor Ganduje in the name of his personal religion, even against the clear provisions of Sections 10 and 42 of the Constitution.

“Kano shares from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) which goes into the federation accounts; beer manufacturing companies pay a lot of taxes into the government’s central treasury from where Kano State draws her monthly allocations. Why destroy these economic derivatives from whose source some of the monthly allocations Kano collects emanate? This is hypocrisy and is offensive to all right-thinking persons, and also against the Constitution.”