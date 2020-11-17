MEXICO CITY—Hurricane Iota weakened early Tuesday as it made its way across Nicaragua where it crashed ashore overnight as a Category 4 storm, the second major hurricane in as many weeks to hit the country, flooding homes and causing further misery in an already-waterlogged region.

Around 10 a.m. EST, the eye of the hurricane was over northern Nicaragua, around 135 miles east of the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles an hour, the U.S. National Hurricane center said.

“Flooding…