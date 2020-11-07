By Tajudeen Adebanjo

United State’s President-elect Joe Biden said he was humbled by the victory at the poll.

In his first reaction to the victory, Biden called for unity among the Americans.

He said: “I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice-President-elect Harris.

Read Also: Clinton thanks Americans for voting Biden

“In the face of the unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the hearts of the America.”

With the campaign over, Biden said: “It’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.”

He added it is time America to come together and to heal.

“We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together,” Biden said in a victory message.