File photo President Buhari and Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi describing his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a bold decision.

The President disclosed this in a Tweet on his official handle @MBuhari. He noted that governor Umahi’s decision was in accordance with his conscience.

“I am proud of Governor David Umahi for taking the bold decision to defect to

@OfficialAPCNg in accordance with his conscience and principles rather than any external influence or coercion.

“I commend his boldness for taking this courageous decision in a country where principles are in short supply among many. I know people might call him names, but that is the price men of principle have to pay for acting according to their conscience and convictions,” President Buhari tweeted.

President Buhari had earlier in a statement on Wednesday lauded Umahi’s decision to join the APC. He added that “good governance is very important to us in the APC, and I’m glad that the governor has cited this as a major factor in his decision to join us. I urge our citizens to pay less emphasis on identity politics if we want our democracy to make a positive impact on our country.”