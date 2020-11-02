Daily News

I attempted suicide twice, says Tiwa Savage

By Alao Abiodun

Award-winning singer Tiwa Savage said she attempted suicide twice as a kid in London.

She spoke during her Black Box interview with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Bounce Live Radio.

She attributed the suicide attempt to bullying as a black kid in London.

Tiwa Savage revealed that she moved to London with her mother at the age of 10 during which classmates mocked her strong Nigerian accent.

According to her: “I was teased so bad. They used to call me ‘African girl’, ‘Foo foo’, ‘Your food smells’ and so on.

“It was terrible. It was so bad that I literally tried to kill myself two times. I was really depressed.”

