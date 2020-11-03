LIMA, Peru—Months into the coronavirus pandemic, Peru has suffered the world’s worst per capita death toll, a surge in death that has left tens of thousands of families heartbroken. Including my own.

On Sept. 2, my father-in-law, Abelardo Márquez, died from Covid-19, a disease one doctor told us had swept through his lungs like a forest fire. He was the backbone of my wife’s big family, a gifted artist who painted Peru’s stunning Andean countryside. A kind and gentle man married for nearly 60 years, he was also a second father…