Lekan Otufodunrin

IF I had my way, Femi Adesina would not have been the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari.

I was not initially in support of him taking the offer, considering the two top media positions he was holding as Managing Director of The SUN Newspapers and President of Nigeria Guild of Editors ( NGE). I had always been worried that the Government and Corporate sector have a way of poaching some of the best hands in the media and leaving the profession worse for it.

I however had to agree with his decision to see the appointment as a national call to serve the country, having been a staunch supporter of President Buhari when nobody gave him a chance of winning.

Taking the job was indeed a sacrifice as Adesina had everything going for him as an accomplished media professional. He didn’t need the job to boost his credentials. For him, it was just a higher responsibility of being the spokesman for man who held a lot of promise about providing better leadership for the country.

Adesina must have known that being a government spokesman comes with a lot of baggage based on the experience of past holders of the position, but he opted for the plunge in the stormy waters of State House for good reasons.

Unfortunately, spokesmen’s job which comes with all kinds of fanciful titles these days, is not an easy one and its a largely misunderstood position by those who make the appointments and members of the public.

Most times, the Political office holders who appoint top journalists as spokesmen think it is a guarantee for good media coverage. They think the respected journalists can shield them from negative reports and views even when they don’t live up to expectations.

So, sometimes, they don’t understand why some colleagues of the journalists they appointed should not be sympathetic with their spokesmen or publish anything negative about them like some former media advisers who have shared their experience recalled.

For the public, they fail to understand that the job of the spokesman is to be a very loyal staff, ready to defend his or her boss as much as possible even if he or she does not agree with any decision taken.

Before becoming a spokesman, such appointees could have had a different opinion on such matters, but when you agree to be a spokesman, you speak for your boss.

Though the job of a spokesman like Public Relations officials is supposed to be a management function where they are involved in decision making, it’s not always that their views are sought in deciding on many issues. It’s however usually their lot to defend every decision. Even when they put up their best defence and are called all kinds of names by the public, especially the online crowd, they are still sometimes accused of not doing enough by their bosses and associates who want more aggressive defence of indefensible decisions.

Why don’t they resign if they do not approve of what they are told to do? It’s not as easy as that.

As I read Adesina’s weekly column of last Friday, I understood his concern about what some think about how he has been doing his work and ‘bad’ wishes in some quarters.

“The ill will, malediction I hear from some tiny, envious quarters. He is now anti-people, because he’s S.A to the President. He will go down. He will come back to meet us, unheralded, unsung. He will be uncelebrated. Really? I dey laff. Who are they talking about? Me? No. It can’t be me, because my destiny was long hidden in Christ and in God.

“Those who served before me have all succeeded in their different ways, no matter what people choose to believe, or say of them. They served their principals faithfully. I will do same to mine. Nobody will determine what happens next. Only God will do. We have different paths to tread in life. And it is determined by the higher powers, “he wrote after recalling the tenure of his predecessors in elegant prose vintage the one I call Brother Femi.

Indeed, he who feels it knows it. The job of a spokesman is serving your principal faithfully as he noted, not trying to please those who want you to do otherwise or would not give government the benefit of doubt.

It’s a tough job. See why I don’t envy spokesmen?