World News

‘I Forget About the World:’ Afghan Youth Find Escape in a Video Game

By
0
‘i-forget-about-the-world:’-afghan-youth-find-escape-in-a-video-game
Views: Visits 8

The game’s cultlike following in Afghanistan inhabits a real-life version of its violent virtual reality.

Why Is Congress Still Discussing Hydroxychloroquine?

Previous article

How to Pretend You’re in Hawaii Tonight

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News