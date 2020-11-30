Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State who is celebrating his 2nd year in office has narrated how he received a vision of becoming the Governor of the state long before he joined the race.
Oyetola disclosed this while addressing a congregation at a service held to commemorate the second anniversary of his administration at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Osun Province 1 Headquarters, Osogbo, on Sunday, November 29.
He said, “I am ordinarily not one who sees visions but on two occasions, I had a strange encounter. Imagine the son of an Imam, receiving a Christian song in a dream. That was my encounter.
“All I could remember on both occasions was the last line of the song which says ‘IleriOluwa ni lati se’. Outside of that dream, I had never heard the song before. When the impression was heavy on my heart, I called one of my friends to ask him about the song, and he told me the song was the Track 2 of Timi Oshikoya’s album.
“He went out and got me the album and immediately I started listening to the track, my consciousness was restored and then I had an understanding of what God was saying to me. That revelation has continued to give me the confidence of victory each time I am faced with legal and political battles since becoming governor.”
Earlier in his sermon, Pastor Joshua Olujinmi, urged the governor to remain focused and always strive to serve humanity through life-changing policies.
