Nollywood actor, Frederick Leonard has opened up on why he’s yet to be married at age 44.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard, Leonard stated that one needs to take his/her time when making important decisions such as marriage, he encouraged couples to be more realistic in order to avoid broken homes.

“I have not lost hope in marriage. It is just the time we live in. I believe in marriage and even the Bible says that it is not good for man to be alone. I do not want to end up alone. I do not want to end up miserable.

I want to be with someone who I have a lot of things in common with; someone I’m compatible with. I believe in the institution of marriage, and I think that people should be more realistic with themselves when it comes to picking a partner,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...