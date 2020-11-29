Azubuike Iheanacho, the medical doctor that was kidnapped in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, has revealed that he had to pay a ransom before the abductors freed him.

Mr Iheanacho, who owns Peace Hospital located along old Egume Road, Ayingba, was abducted at his residence in Anyigba last week Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the alarm raised by the state’s chapter of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), appealing to the security agencies to help free the doctor.

Mr Iheanacho told PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday evening that he regained his freedom on Monday, after paying N3 million to the kidnappers.

“I was injured but not much. Because at the point of picking me, I resisted. People were around when it happened. I was released on Monday. We thank God for everything,” he added.

The physician also called on the federal government and security agencies to ensure that people’s lives are secured because the rate of kidnapping is getting alarming.

Williams Aya, the spokesperson of the police in Kogi, promised to reach out to PREMIUM TIMES when he has official details of the kidnap. However, he never got back to this reporter.

This paper reported that no fewer than nine persons were kidnapped last week as Nigeria continues to battle violent acts carried out by various armed groups and individuals.

Amongst the nine are Mr Iheanacho and the wife of Olugbenga Ale, the chief of staff to the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who was kidnapped at Owena in Idanre council of the state.

Sahara Reporters also reported that Tofai Nanono, brother of the Minister of Agriculture, Sabo Nanono, was abducted after gunmen stormed the minister’s home in Tofai Village, Gabasawa Local Government Area in Kano State.