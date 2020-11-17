Former Minister of Education and one time presidential aspirant, Oby Ezekwesili has said that she didn’t waste time in saying no when she was offered to be the running mate of the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Ezekwesili made this known in reaction to questions concerning an interview in which Pastor Tunde Bakare revealed that she was offered the role of the VP.

She tweeted in response:

“I laughed at the many messages people sent me upon reading @T_Bakare‘s factual statement that I rejected running as VP with @MBuhari in 2011.

“I did not waste a moment in saying No. It is why I have always pitied those who spend their years lying against me.”

Ezekwesili contested for the office of the president of Nigeria on the platform of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria.

