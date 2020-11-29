Nigeria is a land suffused with anger, bitterness, hatred.
But I see hope.
Nigeria is a country where selfless service seems not to be appreciated. The more honestly you serve, the more vitriol they throw at you.
But I see hope.
Nigeria is rocked with social, economic, political, security upheavals.
But I see hope.
Our infrastructure deficit is huge: roads, rail, power, bridges, hospitals, schools etc.
But I see hope.
So, it was my pleasure to receive Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State in my office at State House, Abuja, on Friday, November 27, 2020.
I see hope for Imo State. And hope for Nigeria.
