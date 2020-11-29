Daily News

I see Hope for Nigeria says Femi Adesina

Nigeria is a land suffused with anger, bitterness, hatred.

But I see hope.

Nigeria is a country where selfless service seems not to be appreciated.  The more honestly you serve, the more vitriol they throw at you.

But I see hope.

Nigeria is rocked with social, economic, political, security upheavals.

But I see hope.

Our infrastructure deficit is huge: roads, rail, power, bridges, hospitals, schools etc.

But I see hope.

So, it was my pleasure to receive Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State in my office at State House, Abuja, on Friday, November 27, 2020.

I see hope for Imo State. And hope for Nigeria.

