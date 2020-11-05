The governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has expressed support for the attempt by the Nigeria government to regulate social media.

He said he was “strongly” in support of the move.

He spoke when he received the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in Owerri on Thursday.

Mr Adamu said social media was the greatest weapon used to escalate the #EndSARS protest across Nigeria.



The visit was aimed at ascertaining the level of damage done to both public and private facilities during the peaceful EndSARS protest hijacked by hoodlums to loot and cause civil unrest in the society.

He advised Nigerians not to allow the country to pass through the experience it had during the protest in future.

Mr Adamu commended the police officers across the country for being professional during the protest.

“I can tell you that our men acted professionally during the protest, they had their guns, they were being killed, yet they respected human dignity,” he said.

“I came specifically to visit vandalised property and to see the level of damage done to police facilities in Imo.’’

Mr Adamu said he would also address key police officers to encourage and boost their morale which he said were low due to the protest.

He said he would strengthen community policing and partner with relevant parties in achieving the aim.

Mr Uzodinma, in his remarks, said the police officers made a huge sactifice for the nation during the protest.

He said the society needs to embrace the police strongly, while also assuring that the Imo government would support security agencies in the state.

The governor expressed worry that social media was being used to cause trouble in the country.

“I am strongly advocating that social media should be regulated in Nigeria.

“Opposition party incited hoodlums to cause trouble in Imo, because the real protesters went off the street after my address and assurances to them,’’ Mr Uzodinma said.

(NAN)