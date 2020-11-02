Tiwa Savage

By Ekaette Bassey

Musician Tiwa Savage has revealed how she almost killed herself twice while she was at London.

Tiwa Savage shared this information during her Black Box interview with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Bounce Live Radio.

The award-winning singer and songwriter said she attempted to take her own life as a result of the bullying she received as a black kid in London.

Tiwa Savage revealed that she moved to London with her mother at the age of 10. She also said her strong Nigerian accent at the time was mocked by her classmates in school.

In her words: “I was teased so bad. They used to call me ‘African girl’, ‘Foo foo’, ‘Your food smells’ and so on. It was terrible. It was so bad that I literally tried to kill myself two times. I was really depressed.”

Vanguard