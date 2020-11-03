It didn’t matter how the Nigerian Law School decided to grade results, Deborah Adebayo was focused on her goal: First Class. At her Call to Bar this year, she stunned the crowd by not just meeting her target, but also bagging the Best Female Student of the Year Award and four other awards. The multiple award winner shares her law story with ROBERT EGBE.

Daughter of Christian missionaries

I’m Deborah Adebayo. I’m a Christian disciple and lifestyle blogger ( www.debbyhub.com ). In my spare time, I enjoy reading well-crafted literature, learning something new and having stimulating discussions.

I’m from Orolu Local Government Area of Osun State. I come from a family of five. My parents are Christian missionaries. I have two awesome sisters; one older and the other younger than I am.

University of Ibadan alumnus

I schooled in Ilorin for my primary and secondary education – St. Joseph Nursery and Primary School and Chapel Secondary School respectively.

My undergraduate studies were at the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Nigeria. I finished in 2017/2018 although the session ended in 2019 due to strikes. Studying law was intriguing. I am of the opinion that studying law is in itself, life-changing. I enjoyed my final year classes a lot more as I was more present in mind and even activities within the faculty.

Inspiration to study law

I’m the only lawyer in my family. I got inspired to study law because I wanted to be like Deborah in the Bible who was a female judge in Israel. I was an excellent debater at the time so it wasn’t even a far-fetched idea. I got more conviction about law as I advanced in class, and even more passion as I studied law over the years. The choice is wholly mine and I love it. Was it more challenging than I imagined? No, because I wasn’t overestimating it. Was it less difficult? No, because I wasn’t underestimating it.

Success formula

The right perspective is one of awareness of the study demands, yet a posture of confidence in your ability to excel. I remember reading an article written by a First Class graduate before I resumed, she said: “There was a time in law school, there was so much to learn, I began to think anyone who passed through the law school at all was an Albert Einstein”. That was hilarious to me but clarifying. I understood that once you’re in the system, you’re already pressured. Yet, having a picture of my future, I knew it wasn’t going to be the most demanding exam I’ll ever write so I took it calmly and confidently.

Call to Bar

My family and friends celebrated enthusiastically. I was overwhelmed with the congratulatory messages which extended for the longest time. Importantly, we returned all glory to God.

Bagging multiple awards

I bagged five awards at my Call to Bar ceremony. I won: National Association of Female Judges Best Female Student of the Year; Nigerian Bar Association Best Female Student of the Year; Nigerian Law School Director-General’s Prize for First Class Students; Chief Adegboyega Awomolo C.F.R, S.A.N’s Prize for 2nd Best Student in Professional Ethics and Skills and Mr Mohammed Bello Adoke C.F.R, S.A.N’s Prize for 3rd Best Student in Corporate Law Practice.

Law School grading system

I’ve never dwelt much on the grading system. I was going to get a First Class if the grading was palatable, and I was going to get a First Class if it wasn’t palatable. Your focus is best put on what you can control.

Why I won’t marry a lawyer

I was once intrigued by the thought of it because I enjoy having conversations on my areas of interest. However, I wouldn’t be marrying a lawyer because there’s someone around who has surpassed all lawyers.

Thoughts on wig and gown

I am quite passive about this, so you may have to indulge me. I think there’s some ‘legal glory’ the gown and wig symbolise. It’s however not suited for our clime and may not represent us as a people.

Mentors?

I learn from many people.

SAN, professor or a judge?

I favoured being a judge in the past. Now, I’d rather delve a bit into academics. It’s quite a difficult question to answer.

The future

My plans for the future is to make the best of each opportunity, learn as much as I can, contribute as much as I can, and live fully while doing so.

Advice to young lawyers and aspirants to the Bar

Your Law School grades do not define who you are. You have to know the source of your worth and revel in it. Enjoy each stage while putting in the hard work.