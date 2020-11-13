Following the successful swearing-in of Godwin Obaseki to serve for another four years, the governor has said that he will reach out to his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, provided he has something positive to contribute to the growth of Edo State.

Governor Obaseki stated this while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, also confirming that the former APC Chairman has not reached out to him since he won the September 19 election.

“If I find out that he (Adams Oshiomhole) has anything to contribute as a citizen of Edo, sure, I would reach out to him,” Obaseki stated.

He, however, noted that at this point in time, he doesn’t see any positive contribution that Oshiomhole can make.

Even as attempts towards reconciliation and healing efforts following his re-election is still in full force, Governor Obaseki said the first-runner up in the recently conducted Edo guber race, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, is yet to reach out to him.

Mr Obaseki, however, stated that there is no bitterness, adding that he has said it on several occasions that Ize-Iyamu should work with the present government.

“If he reaches out to me, I will embrace him and if he has anything positive to contribute to our government we will welcome such contributions,” Obaseki said.

