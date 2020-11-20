Emmanuel Oladesu

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain Olajide Adediran on Thursday declared his intention to run for the governorship election in Lagos in 2023.

The 42-year-old journalist and businessman said he will not step down for any aspirant, adding that he will not settle for the positions of deputy governor, House of Representatives member and senator.

Adediran, who refused to disclose the identities of those backing him, however, said former Lagos governor and Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola is not his sponsor.

He said he had started mobilising the grassroots for his ambition, boasting that he had structures across the wards and local governments.

The aspirant took cognisance of the ban on activities of groups and caucuses in Lagos APC and the fact that the party had not kicked off preparations for 2023 electioneering.

However, he told reporters in Lagos that he has been organising empowerment programmes and organising party members ahead of future poll.

He said the three structures working for the realisation of his ambition are ‘Lagos for Lagos,’ ‘Team Jandor’ and ‘Eko United.’

Adediran said those neither saying he lacks experience because he has neither been elected nor appointed into public positions have forgotten that he as a journalist has understanding of the system.

He acknowledged that many party chieftains have branded him as an enemy within because he has hit the streets without waiting for the whistle to blow.

Adediran said he hails from Badagry, which has not produced governor, adding that it is time for power shift.