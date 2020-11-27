Omolola Afolabi

LAGOS will be united, irrespective of tribe and political affinities, Abdulazeez Adediran, the founder of a group, Core TV, has said.

He spoke at a news conference in Ikeja tagged: “Lagos4Lagos”.

Adediran said Lagos has the potential to be a global and progressive city, adding that with his youth-led administration, he will ensure this is realised.

“Lagos has the strength of diversity. With people from every part of the country, it ought to be better than it is currently. So with our youthful innovation, fresh ideas and resilience, we will make sure we put the city on the pedestal it should be.

“Lagos4Lagos is not a mantra that only speaks to us, the indigenous Lagosians, alone. It’s a mantra for everyone, including non-indigenes because what we believe generally is that Lagos hasn’t worked for the residents since 1999. It has only been working for a few people,” he said.