By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his administration would do everything to prevent a repeat of the recent #EndSARS protest.

The President gave the assurance during the National Security Council (NSC) meeting held at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday.

Briefing State House Correspondents on the proceedings from the meeting, the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, said President Buhari also stated that Nigerians, especially the youth, would be carried along by the administration in issues concerning maintenance of peace in the country.

He said the Council expressed concerns over the deplorable security situation in the northern part of the country and agreed it must be dealt with more decisively, employing proactive methods.

Details Shortly…