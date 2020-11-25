By David Lawrance For Dailymail.com

Published: 22:53 EST, 24 November 2020 | Updated: 22:53 EST, 24 November 2020

DJ and producer Garrett Lockhart has passed away at the age of 30.

The EDM artist, who recently performed under the moniker i_o, passed away on Monday, according to a statement posted to his social media accounts.

No cause of death was given.

RIP: DJ and producer Garrett Lockhart has passed away at the age of 30

The full statement read, ‘On Monday, November 23rd, the world lost a beautiful soul, Garrett Falls Lockhart, also known as i_o.’

‘This extremely talented spirit taught us that even if nothing matters, you can still lead with love.’

‘Garrett’s truth and soul lives on through the music he shared.’

‘Rest in peace Garrett. We love you.’

Gone too soon: The EDM artist, who recently performed under the moniker i_o, passed away on Monday, according to a statement posted to his social media accounts

The Washington, D.C. native also worked under the pseudonym Fawks.

He is best known for collaborating with Grimes on the 2019 track Violence, from her album Miss Anthropocene.

He is also known for his tracks Low, Death by Techno and Don’t Stop.