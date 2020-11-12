The Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Ibadan, has secured approval from JAMB to use the latter’s platform for admission into its two-year National Diploma courses.

The college offers diploma courses in Animal Health and Production Technology, Science Laboratory Technology, Fisheries Technology, Statistics, Computer Science and Veterinary Laboratory Technology.

Its Registrar, Rev. Babatope David, said in a statement issued in Ibadan on Thursday that candidates interested in any of the diploma courses must have sat for JAMB examination.

He advised interested candidates who scored 120 marks or more at the JAMB examination, but did not choose the college to apply for “Change of Institution and Course’’.

Vanguard News Nigeria