The Ajia Balogun Olubadan, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, has reiterated the need for the government to diversify into hospitality and tourism, for economic growth and development. He urged the government to show more commitment to improving the sector, in order to tap benefits from it, saying there was need for it to develop the nation’s huge hospitality and tourism potential for economic development.

Adegoke spoke at the weekend at the inauguration of his hospitality edifice in Ibadan.

He described hospitality and tourism as a gold mine waiting to be tapped, saying it was time for the government to diversify from petroleum to hospitality and tourism, which was the sole source of economy of some great countries.

The hotel was inaugurated by former Oyo State governor Senator Rashidi Ladoja. Others in attendance were ex-Senate Leader and Chairman Senate Committee on Local Content Senator Teslim Folarin, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Adebisi Olopoenia, wife of the late Ibadan top politician Alhaja Bose Adelabu.

Others were former Speaker Oyo State House of Assembly Adeolu Adeleke, Lowo Obisesan, Yinka Taiwo, Gbade Oduola, Mogaji Jelili Adanla, Alhaji Lukman Gbadamosi, Primate Olasoji Bakare, Chief Wale Aribi, Kehinde Subair, Murphy Adigun, Mogaji Aboderin, Bimbo Adepoju and others.