The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Iyaganku division, Ibadan , Alex Gwazarzah, has taken a fashion designer, Lukman Adeniyi, to court for giving his clothes to an apprentice to sew.

According to The PUNCH, trouble started after the DPO claimed that the tailor damaged the cloths.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said, “Information from the DPO Iyaganku, Alex Gwazarzah, was that it was agreed that the tailor would sew the clothes by himself, but he gave them to another person. The Commissioner of Police is looking into the matter.”

The tailor said he was introduced to the DPO by one Alhaji Idris Bawa, who had been his customer for over 10 years.

Adeniyi alleged that the DPO assaulted him the day he went to deliver the sewn materials on the allegation that the clothes were not well made.

The fashion designer said, “The DPO, after slapping me, still collected all the 12 materials without paying the N60,000 agreed on.

“On Saturday, November 1, the DPO told me to come for the money only for him to detain me.”

He was reportedly released on bail on Monday, November 2, and charged to court on Tuesday.

Adeniyi was arraigned at Court 8, Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, in a case with suit number MI/881C/2020.

The DPO accused the defendant of damaging materials worth N181,000, which he handed over to him in September.

Gwazarzah said he was not satisfied with the quality of job that was delivered.

He argued that against his agreement with the tailor, the clothes were made by his apprentice.

The Magistrate, Olajumoke Akande, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case till November 17, for further hearing.

Counsel for the defendant, Jubril Olanrewaju, said, “You can imagine the DPO being a judge in his case. He was the one who investigated the case and made the fashion designer write a statement in his office at Iyaganku. He was also the one who signed the charge sheet.”

