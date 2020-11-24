A police station in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital has been set ablaze.

Another police station in the state capital was also vandalised.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the police station, Idi-Ogungun police station, was set ablaze when the clash between some warders at the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Oyo State Command and commercial motocylists escalated.

One person was said to have died, while the hoodlums were setting the police station ablaze.

Another police station, Agodi 2 police station, was also vandalised.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a teenager, whose name has not been revealed, was shot on Tuesday morning.

Our correspondent learned that the teenager was shot by a member of the armed squad of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) Oyo State Command Tuesday morning at the Gate area of Ibadan.

The Correctional Service yard is located at Agodi gate area of Ibadan, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from multiple sources close to the scene of the incident that the teenager was shot when clashes erupted between some wardens and some commercial motocylists at Gate area of Ibadan.

Our correspondent learnt that immediately the teenager, who is an apprentice at Gate spare parts market, was shot, commercial motocylists mobilised and chased security agents who were guarding an armoured personnel carrier parked at the entrance of the Correctional Service.

During the chase, a driver of a tricycle was hit at Oje Area.

The driver of the three-wheeler has been rushed to University College Hospital, Ibadan for medical attention, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

Crisis escalates

Sources close to the Correctional Service at Gate told PREMIUM TIMES that the cause of the fight was a bribe demanded from the commercial motocylists which the latter resisted.

A shop owner, who gave an eyewitness account, said that the fight erupted when the commercial motocylists plying the Iwo-Road, Gbagi-Adegbayi Road resisted a demand of a N100 bribe from the armed squad team of the Correctional Service.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that as the clash escalated, some hoodlums took to the streets in protest against the shooting of the teenager.

Our correspondent, who was close to the scene of the incident, reports that the hoodlums in retaliation set Idi-Ogungun police station ablaze.

While the hoodlums were setting the police station ablaze, one person was reportedly killed.

Another police station, Agodi 2 police station was also vandalised.

Police confirm burning, vandalisation of police stations

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the burning of the Idi-Ogungun police station.

The command also confirmed the vandalisation of Agodi 2 police station.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, made these confirmations while speaking with PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Fadeyi however said that the command is yet to confirm the death of the man who was said to have died while the hoodlums were setting the Idi-Ogungun police station ablaze.

Mr Fadeyi who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday afternoon said, “Yes. It is true. The hoodlums after being repelled at the Agodi gate went to Idi-Ogungun police station. They went and set that place ablaze. They broke some windows at Agodi 2. That Agodi 2 is not far from the Correctional centre. That Agodi 2 was vandalized, but they burnt the Idi-Ogungun police station.

“The incident that happened occurred between the men of Correctional service and some commercial motorcyclists. Police only went there to prevent jungle justice and the like, but all along, see what they did.

“The information I heard is that the person sustained injuries and was rushed to UCH. As for us here, we have not confirmed if the person died or not. But he has been rushed to the hospital.”