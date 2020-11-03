By Adeola Badru

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC), has begun the implementation of the revised service-based reflective tariff as approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

In a statement by the Head, Branding and Corporate Communications, Angela Olanrewaju, the Disco stated that customers on the pre-paid platform would be the first to experience the revised tariff, while for the Post-paid customers, the revised tariff would reflect in the electricity bills they receive at the end of November 2020.

The statement read: “Kindly recall that the new tariff is divided into 5 Bands and based on hours of supply to customers, measured by the daily average availability of supply over a month.”

“Customers on bands A, B & C will see some level of increase on their last month’s tariff as they vend, while customers on bands D & E have their tariff frozen,” she added.

IBEDC is also assuring its customers that it remained unequivocally committed to ensuring quality and improved service across the franchise.

“We appeal for the continued support and understanding of our esteemed customers as we begin the implementation of the revised service-centric tariff, developed to meet your yearnings for an improved and efficient Electricity Supply Industry in Nigeria.”

Vanguard