Sir Honour Sirawoo, the President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has been honoured by the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria in recognition of his administrative acumen, leadership capability and outstanding performance.

Sirawoo, who is also the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Sports, was inducted as a Fellow alongside 26 others who also bagged Fellow and Professional Members, with the charge to adopt trending work productivity strategies in their respective workplaces.

Performing the induction at the 4th Quarter Management Conference in Port Harcourt, the Chairman of the Institute’s Governing Council, Dr. Godswill Onyekwere disclosed that 20 of the inductees were in the Fellow category, while Seven 7 were admitted as Professional Members.

While appreciating the institute for the induction, Sir Honour Sirawoo assured of his determination to contribute positively to Rivers State Civil Service and humanity.

Sirawoo also called for concerted efforts from those in positions of authority to make society a better place.