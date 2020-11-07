World News Iceberg Headed for Sub-Antarctic Island Could Threaten Wildlife By Allyson Waller 5 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 6 The iceberg, known as A68a, broke apart from the Antarctic Peninsula in 2017 and has been drifting ever since. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments