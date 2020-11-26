The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested the acting Director-General of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Alex Akpa, for allegedly defrauding the federal government of N400 million.

The Commission, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, on Wednesday, said Mr Akpa is also being investigated for abuse of office.

The professor of Microbiology was arrested by operatives of the commission to unravel how the said amount was misappropriated under his watch.

The ICPC also said investigations revealed that the money, which the acting DG had claimed to be an intervention fund for the biotechnology agency, was diverted into private pockets, adding Mr Akpa, who was recently appointed in June, allegedly shared the money with the top management staff of the agency.

Premium Times reports that Mr Akpa is a Fellow of the World Health Organisation (FWHO); a Fellow of the Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (FRSTMH) and a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria (FCAI).

Mr Akpa is presently said to have four patents granted for his original inventions.

The ICPC said his offence is contrary to and punishable under sections 19 and 26 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

