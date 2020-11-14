The chairman of the anti-graft agency, ICPC, Bolaji Owasanoye, was among 72 lawyers conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on Friday.

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) at its 143rd meeting held on Friday elevated the 72 lawyers to the Senior Advocate cadre, a statement signed by Festus Akande, on behalf of the committee secretary, said.

The committee had in September shortlisted a total of 137 candidates, both at advocate filtration stages and academic pre-qualification exercise, for the conferment of the coveted SAN rank.

The 72 successful candidates comprising 62 advocates and 10 in the academia, as against 30 in 2019, would be sworn in on December 14, the statement said.

The LPPC meets annually to promote lawyers to the highly-coveted rank which often confers special privileges on holders, including prioritized call of their cases.

“The rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and law academics,” Mr Akande said.

Hajo Sarki, the acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary, LPPC, had earlier stated that, “All qualified candidates shortlisted are graded under the category system of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee Guidelines, 2018”.

She announced that the general public was at liberty to comment on the integrity, reputation and competence of the candidates, saying that any complaint (s) presented to the committee must be accompanied with a verifying affidavit deposed to before a Court of Record in Nigeria.

Apart from Mr Owasanoye, some of those named in Friday’s statement include two former General Secretaries of the Nigerian Bar Association, Isiaka Olagunju, and Afam Osigwe.

The statement also contained the name of a lawyer in the Federal Ministry of Justice, Tijjani Gazali; a former National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress, Babatunde Ogala, and a former Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, Oyelowo Oyewo (academics).

See the full list of the 72 lawyers conferred with the title below.

1) Terkura Douglas Pepe, Esq

2) Aliyu Omeza Saiki, Esq

3) Jacob Enunwe Ochidi, Esq

4) Abdulwahab Mohammed, Esq

5) Moses Alfred Ebute, Esq

6) Taiye Abimbola Oladipo, Esq

7) Mumuni Adebimpe Jimoh, Esq

8) Muhammadu Katu Sani Ndanusa.

9) Mohammed Mohammed Ndarani, Esq

10) Gideon Musa Kuttu, Esq;

11) Abdullahi Yahaya

12) Tijanni Alkali Gazali, Esq

13) Mella Audu Nunghe

14) Yusuf Nya Akirikwen

15) Yakubu Abdullahi Hussaini-Ruba

16) Nasiru Adamu Aliyu, Esq

17) Abdul Mohammed, Esq

18) Hussaini Zakariyau

19) Uwadiogbu Sonny Ajala

20) Ukachi Fredrick Onuobia, Esq

21) Joseph Nnabuezeh Mbadugha, Esq

22) Chukwudi Chudi Obieze, Esq

23) Afam Josiah Osigwe

24) Ejike Chukwugekwu Ezenwa

25) Chukwuka Nwabueze Ikwuazom, Esq

26) Lotanna Chuka Okoli, Esq

27) Tochukwu Dominic Maduka

28) Chukwuemeka Obiajuru Nwagu

29) Henry Okechukwu Akunebu, Esq

30) Uwemedimo Thomas Nwoko, Esq

31) Boma Florence A. Alabi (Mrs)

32) Efefiom Otu Efiom Ekong

33) Lawrence Fubara Anga, Esq

34) Robert Egwuno Emukpoeruo, Esq

35) Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor, Esq

36) Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, Esq

37) Jean Chiazor Anishere (Ms)

38) Uzoma Henry Azikiwe

39) Osayaba Omorodion Giwa, Esq

40) Yusuf Asamah Kadiri, Esq

41) Babalola George Olatunde

42) Taiwo Johnson Kupolati, Esq

43) Obafemi Anthony Adewale, Esq

44) Adedapo Osariuyime Tunde-Olowu, Esq

45) Fatai-Ajibola Dalley, Esq

46) Babatunde Kohn Kwame Ogala, Esq

47) Bashorun Oluwatoyin Ajoke

48) MsOlumide Folarin-David Ayeni Esq

49) Olusegun Johnson Fabunmi, Esq

50) John Mofolorunsho Majiyagbe, Esq

51) Funmilayo Adunni Quadri

52) Akinola Olugbenga Akintoye

53) Dada Adekunle Awosika

54) Remi Peter Olatubora, Esq

55) Festus Kayode Idepefo, Esq

56) Rasheed Okiki Adegoke, Esq

57) Musibau Adetunbi, Esq

58) Mahmud Kola Adesina, ESQ

59) Isiaka Abiola Olagunju, Esq

60) Oladapo Akande Akinosun, Esq

61) Nureini Soladoye Jimoh, Esq

62) Oluseun Mobolaji Abimbola, Esq

ACADEMICS

1) Prof Afeisimi Dominic Badaiki

2) Prof Bolaji Olufumunmileyi Owasanoye

3) Prof Erugo Sampson

4) Prof Oyewo Edward Oyelowo

5) Prof Sani Mohammad Adam

6) Prof Zacheus Adangor

7) Prof Festus Oghenemaro Emiri

8) Prof Joseph Efeyemineni Abugu

9) Prof Sunday Damilola Sunday

10) Dr Omoh-Eboh Omgbai Ikheowa