The chairman of the anti-graft agency, ICPC, Bolaji Owasanoye, was among 72 lawyers conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on Friday.
The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) at its 143rd meeting held on Friday elevated the 72 lawyers to the Senior Advocate cadre, a statement signed by Festus Akande, on behalf of the committee secretary, said.
The committee had in September shortlisted a total of 137 candidates, both at advocate filtration stages and academic pre-qualification exercise, for the conferment of the coveted SAN rank.
The 72 successful candidates comprising 62 advocates and 10 in the academia, as against 30 in 2019, would be sworn in on December 14, the statement said.
The LPPC meets annually to promote lawyers to the highly-coveted rank which often confers special privileges on holders, including prioritized call of their cases.
“The rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and law academics,” Mr Akande said.
Hajo Sarki, the acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary, LPPC, had earlier stated that, “All qualified candidates shortlisted are graded under the category system of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee Guidelines, 2018”.
She announced that the general public was at liberty to comment on the integrity, reputation and competence of the candidates, saying that any complaint (s) presented to the committee must be accompanied with a verifying affidavit deposed to before a Court of Record in Nigeria.
Apart from Mr Owasanoye, some of those named in Friday’s statement include two former General Secretaries of the Nigerian Bar Association, Isiaka Olagunju, and Afam Osigwe.
The statement also contained the name of a lawyer in the Federal Ministry of Justice, Tijjani Gazali; a former National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress, Babatunde Ogala, and a former Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, Oyelowo Oyewo (academics).
See the full list of the 72 lawyers conferred with the title below.
1) Terkura Douglas Pepe, Esq
2) Aliyu Omeza Saiki, Esq
3) Jacob Enunwe Ochidi, Esq
4) Abdulwahab Mohammed, Esq
5) Moses Alfred Ebute, Esq
6) Taiye Abimbola Oladipo, Esq
7) Mumuni Adebimpe Jimoh, Esq
8) Muhammadu Katu Sani Ndanusa.
9) Mohammed Mohammed Ndarani, Esq
10) Gideon Musa Kuttu, Esq;
11) Abdullahi Yahaya
12) Tijanni Alkali Gazali, Esq
13) Mella Audu Nunghe
14) Yusuf Nya Akirikwen
15) Yakubu Abdullahi Hussaini-Ruba
16) Nasiru Adamu Aliyu, Esq
17) Abdul Mohammed, Esq
18) Hussaini Zakariyau
19) Uwadiogbu Sonny Ajala
20) Ukachi Fredrick Onuobia, Esq
21) Joseph Nnabuezeh Mbadugha, Esq
22) Chukwudi Chudi Obieze, Esq
23) Afam Josiah Osigwe
24) Ejike Chukwugekwu Ezenwa
25) Chukwuka Nwabueze Ikwuazom, Esq
26) Lotanna Chuka Okoli, Esq
27) Tochukwu Dominic Maduka
28) Chukwuemeka Obiajuru Nwagu
29) Henry Okechukwu Akunebu, Esq
30) Uwemedimo Thomas Nwoko, Esq
31) Boma Florence A. Alabi (Mrs)
32) Efefiom Otu Efiom Ekong
33) Lawrence Fubara Anga, Esq
34) Robert Egwuno Emukpoeruo, Esq
35) Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor, Esq
36) Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, Esq
37) Jean Chiazor Anishere (Ms)
38) Uzoma Henry Azikiwe
39) Osayaba Omorodion Giwa, Esq
40) Yusuf Asamah Kadiri, Esq
41) Babalola George Olatunde
42) Taiwo Johnson Kupolati, Esq
43) Obafemi Anthony Adewale, Esq
44) Adedapo Osariuyime Tunde-Olowu, Esq
45) Fatai-Ajibola Dalley, Esq
46) Babatunde Kohn Kwame Ogala, Esq
47) Bashorun Oluwatoyin Ajoke
48) MsOlumide Folarin-David Ayeni Esq
49) Olusegun Johnson Fabunmi, Esq
50) John Mofolorunsho Majiyagbe, Esq
51) Funmilayo Adunni Quadri
52) Akinola Olugbenga Akintoye
53) Dada Adekunle Awosika
54) Remi Peter Olatubora, Esq
55) Festus Kayode Idepefo, Esq
56) Rasheed Okiki Adegoke, Esq
57) Musibau Adetunbi, Esq
58) Mahmud Kola Adesina, ESQ
59) Isiaka Abiola Olagunju, Esq
60) Oladapo Akande Akinosun, Esq
61) Nureini Soladoye Jimoh, Esq
62) Oluseun Mobolaji Abimbola, Esq
ACADEMICS
1) Prof Afeisimi Dominic Badaiki
2) Prof Bolaji Olufumunmileyi Owasanoye
3) Prof Erugo Sampson
4) Prof Oyewo Edward Oyelowo
5) Prof Sani Mohammad Adam
6) Prof Zacheus Adangor
7) Prof Festus Oghenemaro Emiri
8) Prof Joseph Efeyemineni Abugu
9) Prof Sunday Damilola Sunday
10) Dr Omoh-Eboh Omgbai Ikheowa
