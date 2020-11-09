By Ike Nwaefuna

I am from the Anioma Nation just like the people of Idumuje-Ugboko. We all belong to the Ibo speaking people of Delta state. Now, one of our people’s proverbs says that you don’t beat a child and also take away his tears. In other words, you cannot beat a child and prevent him from crying.

This proverb seems a bit close to what is happening in Idumuje-Ugboko right now, every hour, every minute and it is totally abominable and must be totally condemned by all Ibo speaking people of Delta state and men and women of good conscience.

For clarity, these are the victims of the destruction, harrowing, unspeakable mayhem that rocked Idumuje-Ugboko in 2017.

These vulnerable people lost their hard-earned possessions, some lost their houses, cars, valuable properties and even small grocery stores. They were attacked by hoodlums allegedly imported to their village by Prince Nonso Nwoko and his deviant crew terrorising anyone that did not support his quest to be king.

And for more clarifications, it is important to note that these victims were not exactly against Prince Nonso being their king. Not at all. They did not aspire to be king either.

The only problem was that the manner that Prince Nonso declared himself king provoked succession crisis in the royal family of Idumuje-Ugboko. Contestants to the throne therefore went to court. The village became divided naturally for or against Prince Nonso’s dictatorial methods and crass violation of their traditions, their rites and rituals that climax in the selection and emergence of a king.

The victims of the havoc that tragically claimed lives were not even against or for Prince Nonso in the real sense of the word. These were respectable men, women , ladies and young men and girls who decided to stay neutral until the resolution of the court cases which indeed is the appropriate thing to do.

This decision turned out a crime for Prince Nonso who felt that anyone that was not overtly supporting him was an enemy and must therefore be crushed. This was the job that the imported thugs, murderers, fully armed, came to execute in a serene, rustic Idumuje-Ugboko in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta state.

And these terrorists did the job with inhuman precision. Two people, Cyprian Kumiolun and Kennedy Iloh had their lives brutally terminated. Others survived by the whiskers while many were dragged to the palace illegally occupied by Prince Nonso whose father ,His Royal Majesty, Obi Albert Nwoko III, PhD, JP, MON, was the last king.

And Prince Nonso was alleged to have watched with a ghoulish satisfaction as men and women were dragged, frog-marched to his palace and brutally beaten into unconsciousness right in his presence while some of the women were stripped naked and flogged. It was an awful odious histrionics that bordered on insanity.

Many of the victims described it as the worst humiliation ever meted to them. Some , for the mere shame , even contemplated suicide as that single experience left indelible scars on their psyche.

To redress the injustice of their mistreatment, the anguish and trauma they suffered, they sort help through the Attorney General of the Federation, Nigerian Human Rights Commission and the Inspector General of Police via their Lawyers. Their prayers were answered and today some of those terrorists have not only been arrested, they are facing terrorism and murder charges in a court of competent jurisdiction in Abuja.

But here now is the problem. Since the terrorism trial began, these victims who are the plaintiffs have been under physical, mental and emotional siege.

They have been ostracized by Prince Nonso in his capacity as an illegitimate king. He is an illegal actor and perhaps a royal jester because his claim to kingship is neither recognized by law nor by the Delta state government. And worse still, not by the traditional rulers of Anioma nation, the Ibo speaking traditional rulers of Delta state.

But, supported by some divisive elements in the village and financed by a few that he has promised outlandish traditional titles, the obnoxious king and his cohorts have continued to make life extremely miserable for the victims of the mayhem. In other words, he caused them misery and agony and still continues to deny them the right to cry for their pain and to seek justice.

The Prince is alleged to be so desperate and aggressive in trying to punish these victims that he descends as low as dealing brutishly with some of them that own scantily stocked, lowly grocery shops. He bans people from patronising them and frustrates everything they are doing. He is making it impossible for those that are ordinary farmers to acquire parcels of land for their farms which is a legitimate right. Said a female victim, ” Prince Nonso wants us to starve to death.

He does not want people here to buy things from us and if you do he will ostracize or even banish you from this village. We are now living like slaves, we don’t have any rights, we are being choked, just because Nonso wants to be king.”

The woman who said she didn’t want her name mentioned stated emphatically that Idumuje-Ugboko is under siege. “A lot of people are attacked in very strange ways, physically, diabolically, just so to suppress you so that you will give up and bow to their wickedness.

I can tell you that so many people have packed their things and ran away from this village because of threat to their lives by evil men sent by Nonso “.

Another source revealed that some members of the Royal Nwoko family now reside outside Ugboko due to intimidation and threats. Worse still, the source vowed that some people have disappeared from the village unceremoniously and have not been found and their families are not speaking out because their own lives may be endangered.

But one person dared to speak out and that is Prince Kachido Nwoko, a member of the Nwoko royal family who in fact served Prince Nonso’s father directly like a protege.

But Prince Kachido had to escape from Ugboko with his family before speaking from exile after a grievous attempt on his life even in exile. In a daring open letter to the governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Prince Kachido opened up on Prince Nonso’s murderous gang and how they usually plan to eliminate members of the community that were not in their good books.

In the letter titled “Open Letter Over Unfounded Allegations Against Me and Threats To Eliminate Me and My Family “, Prince Kachido wrote, ” I am constrained to cry out and write this letter due to threats to kill me, my wife and children by Crown Prince, Chukwunonso Nwoko and his agents “.

Prince Kachido narrated how assassin’s suspected to be Prince Nonso’s agents of death invaded his home in another community where he fled to with his wife and two children to avoid an untimely brutal death in the hands of his cousin, Nonso.

Prince Kachido went further to give details of how, while still in the palace, he overheard Prince Nonso telling someone on phone about his plans to banish another cousin, a Billionaire International Lawyer, business mogul and politician, Honourable Prince Ned Nwoko. In the phone conversation, Nonso gave the receiver a graphic account of the strategy to actualise this sadistic plan.

Prince Kachido’s letter, therefore, proved clearly that Ugboko had been under the reign of terror. The victims of the havoc are therefore singled out for intimidation and attacks for daring to seek redress for the gross violation of their human rights.

What all these simply point out in crystal terms is that the terrorism case that Prince Nonso and his vile group are facing is not because of any land matter or the building of a university as some hack writers have tried in vain to sell to the public.

From the proceedings in Abuja, it is more than clear now that the crux of the matter is terrorist acts and crass violations of people’s human rights.

This is the hard fact and they must face the law squarely. All the matters involving lands have been treated as civil cases and Prince Nonso lost the four cases that have been concluded.

Only a case now is pending in court and Prince Nonso knows too well he has no chance of winning because the issue of the land that the STARS University and Golf Course are being constructed were settled matters long before the king, his father died. The letter of approval from his father to Linas International dated April 10, 2015, is very clear.

The Letterhead conveying the king and Idumuje-Ugboko position carried the title, ” Obi-Agboghidi-Agwu. His Royal Majesty, ( Dr ) Obi Agboghidi Nwoko III, JP, MON. The Obi of Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, Federal Republic of Nigeria. ”

Then to the right of the Letterhead is the palace mail address,



P. O Box 1, Idumuje-Ugboko with GSM number, 08035761832.

The subject matter of the letter the king referred to is “Request for Additional 99 Hectares of Land for Golf Course Development and Land for Sports University. And the content goes, ” The above request of 16/3/2015 has been passed to me by the Elders-in-Council. I praise your initiation and restlessness in



lifting the name of Idumuje-Ugboko to enviable heights. I have carefully studied your request for additional 90 hectares of land for the establishment of Idumuje-Ugboko Golf Course and a further 2 mile by 2 mile land for a sports university and I am happy to inform you as follows…”.

The very enlightened Obi then went ahead to give his unfettered approval happily while protecting the best interests of the community. Hear his decision.

First, ” The town will go into partnership with your company by investing the capitalised value of the land at appropriate rate in the golf course. The land for the university shall be donated by the village”.

The Obi, who had a PhD and held an MON National Honour went on.

” I hereby instruct the Land Allocation Committee and the Committee established by the Izu Ani that held last month to determine the current value of the land and capitalise it for the purpose of the investment at the appropriate rate for the ( golf ) course “. But the king, obviously a meticulous man, did not stop there.

In his point number three, he paid attention to the Onotu informing the Honourable Prince Ned and his Linas International that he had directed this important group “to properly delineate the boundaries ” and finally to join hands with the Land Allocation Committee ” to ensure that adequate compensation be negotiated and paid to farmers with legitimate claims “.

The king put his signature in each page of the land allocation approval letter. Prince Ned, an uncommon altruistic philanthropist would later offer the village a staggering 40% stake in the university. Sam Egwuatu, a Professor of Computer Architecture based in the United States , spoke unequivocally about the offer thus, ” it was an unprecedented gesture and a rare, massive decision by one man, in this case, the university founder, Prince Ned Nwoko, to change the economic status of his village and change the financial hopes of his people for good irrespective of consequences to his person and his university.

That is unbelievable, I can tell you. It is a massive decision and I commend him. No one around the world is gonna do that and I’ve been to private universities across the globe. I know how it works. I don’t know the guy but he’s got a large heart if what you told me is true . Forty percent ? Damn !”, he exclaimed.

From the king’s letter enunciated above, it is clear that there is no iota of dispute about the land allocation neither is there any issue with building the university and golf course. The constructions are going on seamlessly and the entire indigenes of Idumuje-Ugboko are applauding it and even celebrating amidst ovations and prayers for Prince Ned as hundreds of them are already earning some good income from daily jobs they do at the site.

This then explains why many ordinary people, market women, the impoverished , the hard-up and respectable men of integrity in Idumuje-Ugboko would not stop condemning in the most pungent and vociferous manner Prince Nonso’s savagery and bloodthirsty acts against victims of the mayhem and his futile attempt to link the land and university with his atrocities against his own people.

These honourable men and women and indeed youths know too well that every intention of Prince Ned is for the good of their people and community, they could see the history of his philanthropy and demonstration of genuine, selfless love for them. And they cannot point to one significant thing that those sponsoring Prince Nonso’s crime against his people have done selflessly for Idumuje-Ugboko.

This is why they are now crying with the victims of the 2017 havoc. They want the court to give their case a most accelerated hearing and they are pleading with the government to ensure an efficient and effective prosecution. That way they hope justice will be done and they shall live to see a new Idumuje-Ugboko where a new peace founded on justice shall reign to the delight of all indigenes of the community.