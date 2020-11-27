By Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta, Osagie Otabor, Akure and Segun Showunmi, Ibadan

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has urged officers and men of the force to use their firearms in self-defence and not to kill innocent citizens.

Adamu spoke yesterday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during his official visit to the police command on the heels of the #EndSARS protest in October.

The police chief advised his men to be professional at all times while performing their duties.

The IGP was received by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 2, Ahmed Iliyasu; Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Southwest, Leye Oyebade and Police Commissioner Edward Awolowo Ajogun.

Addressing men and officers of the command, Adamu said: “Don’t be discouraged. Come out in full and perform your duties. Nobody can do it; it is your constitutional responsibility and you must do it. No amount of intimidation can prevent us from doing our job.

“Nobody can demoralise us; nobody can prevent or make us shy away from performing our duties. The responsibility of protecting lives and property is given to the police and you are licensed to carry arms.

“We are encouraging you to go out there and perform your duties without fear or favour and without being afraid of any victimisation. Be courageous, be civil and be calm and follow the procedures in performing your duties.

“Your arms are supposed to be used to protect lives and property. When there is a violence protest, the Constitution allows you to use your firearm. When individuals or group of people are unlawful, you are allowed to use your firearm.

“In defence of yourself and when you have no other means to escape from any attack, you are allowed to use your firearm. But you are not allowed to kill. As police officers, you are not allowed to kill. When you use your firearm, you are supposed to maim.

“You should not shy away from using your firearms for these purposes, but don’t kill.”

Also in Ondo State, Adamu assured the policemen of adequate protection, if they follow the right procedure in enforcing law and order.

The IGP urged the policemen not to be demoralised nor afraid to carrying out their duties.

He said the police authorities would defend diligent personnel who adhere to the professional ethics of the force.

Adamu spoke in Akure, the state capital, while addressing officers of the state police command as part of his tours of states affected by the EndSARS protest.

“The government has approved extension of health scheme to retired police personnel. The police salary structure has been reviewed, affecting all ranks.

“Your job is important. Without you coming out, there will be chaos, and you are special.

“Plans have been concluded for renovation of police barracks across the country. You will not be demoralised. You’re being given the task to protect. You must do your job with confidence and you will also be protected. Follow the right procedure and do the right thing. Nothing will happen.

“The law allows you to protect citizens and yourself,” he said.

In Oyo State, Adamu has urged men and police officers not to shy away from performing their constitutional duty of protection of lives and properties of Nigerians.

The IGP, who spoke yesterday in Ibadan, the state capital, added: “Never shy away from performing your duties. If you do so, it means that the whole society will be in danger. Your carrying arms is not meant to correct citizens. But you can used it when necessary.”