Our Reporter

OHANAEZE Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has described the recent declaration of support by a northern elder statesman, Tanko Yakkasi, for Igbo to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 as an affirmative action that North will support Igbo as old allies.

The OYC in a statement signed by the President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and the Secretary General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said the group had received invitations from Southwest monarchs to “lead Igbo delegation for a parley and interface to cross fertilize ideas on how to diffuse all artificial barriers, suspicions and hatred erected by proponents of 1967 civil war, there were efforts by external detractors of Southern Nigeria to keep south in perpetual disunity through seed of discords sown in 1970,which had lingered 50 years ago now.

“OYC and 25 leaders of various Igbo groups will meet various respected Yoruba cultural organisations ,first class traditional rulers, youth and religious groups of Oduduwa descent, to restore confidence amongst all components of Southern Nigeria especially the South west with the Igbo.”