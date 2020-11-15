Seeks revocation of IPOB leader’s citizenship

Calls on FG to look into marginalization of southeast zone

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-AN Igbo group under the aegis of Conference of Igbo Youth Professionals Worldwide, tasked foreign governments, especially the United Kingdom (UK) and Isreal, to deny the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, the freedom of using the privilege of his foreign citizenship to incite violence against the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This was as the Igbo group further reminded the foreign nations that Nnamdi Kanu remained a fugitive to the law, having jumped bail that was granted him by a court of competent jurisdiction trying him here on a criminal charge of treasonable felony and other related offences.

Specifically, the group alleged that the separatist leader was taking advantage of his sojourn in the aforesaid countries to cause anarchy and insurrection, through orchestrated incitement of members of the proscribed IPOB.

The Worldwide Youth organisation recalled that, in the eyes of the law, IPOB is a terrorist organisation, as it had been so declared by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Back home, the youth group reminded both the Federal and State Governments where members of the outlawed group reside, to act more decisively, given the extant law proscribing the IPOB.

Consequently, it tasked the military and other relevant security agencies to do the needful, as the law was on their side on the subject matter.

In a statement, Sunday, by its President-General, Barr. Maduabuchi Nwodo, the Conference of Igbo Youth Professionals Worldwide, charged Ndigbo across the globe to demonstrate courage by denouncing Kanu, IPOB, members and all that the group stands for.

The group said its call was predicated on the latest utterance of the IPOB leaders, where he incited police and military officers of Southern and Middle Belt extractions of resigning and burning their service uniforms.

“Kanu’s call was unilateral. He was not speaking for the Igbo Nation but himself.



We are disturbed at the incessant inciting statements coming from Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, who has been parading himself as leader of Indigenous People of Biafra against the Nigerian state. We are aware of his status as a citizen of both the United Kingdom and the Nation of Israel. Having worked and contributed effortlessly to see Nigeria at its present state, we believe that the United Kingdom and Israel would not want to see Nigeria a shattered place. It is in this regard that we are strongly appealing to them to rein in on Kanu, whose activities have been against the unity of Nigeria.

“The latest call by Mr. Kanu on the police and military officers of Southern and Middle Belt extractions not only to abandon their duty post but to also resign and burn their service uniforms must be ignored. We wish to inform them that Kanu is alone in his cessation project and has nobody behind him,” the Youth group said.

Describing Kanu as a fugitive who escaped the law after being granted bail following his arrest and detention over treasonable felony, the Conference of Igbo Youth Professionals insisted that Israel and the UK can turn in the IPOB leader given that he was on the nation’s wanted list.

Even as it admitted that the South East region had not had its fair share in the one Nigeria project, the Igbo group said the pursuit of inclusive government must be channeled through appropriate lawful means.

“Through our people are highly marginalized and deserve the right for agitation, but that must be done legally and by the appropriate people not a deviant young man like Nnamdi Kanu who is out for his selfish interest,” it said.

It informed the foreign nations that Kanu was barred by a Federal High Court in Abuja from participating in, or addressing public rallies or protests, as part of the conditions for his bail, a development it regretted, had been ignored.

“Kanu has disobeyed this valid court order, which has not been set aside, either by the trial court or by the Court of Appeal.

“Kanu has always lamented the treatment of people from the southeast zone by the Nigerian government and by other Nigerians. This formed the reason for his agitation for a country of his own.

“However, while Kanu has a right to legally clamour for whatever he believes in, he should also know that the Igbo Nation has recognized spokespersons in the forms of the governors, legislators, and Ohaneze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group. Any serious statements are supposed to come from these people after extensive consultations”, the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the group has thrown its support behind the lawful efforts by security agencies to check the excesses of IPOB members across the South East, and some contiguous states.

It, however, called for more decisive steps to be taken against the Biafra agitators, saying more legitimate approaches will be adopted by the Igbo nation to achieve their demands.

“The Igbo nation constitutes responsible, law-abiding and patriotic citizens, who are prepared to achieve their goals within the confines of a united and indivisible Nigeria.

“This, we shall achieve through non-violence means, as persuasion and conviction are the tools we shall deploy”.

“We, therefore, call on our brothers from the other parts of the country, to recognise our cry for marginalisation, and support our course to produce the next President come 2023.

“Also, we call on the federal government to reflect the federal character principle in all appointments, to allow Ndigbo to serve their fatherland”.

Vanguard News Nigeria