For Ibadan Golf Club’s Captain, Ola Ibironke, last weekend was time to honour those to whom it was due. And this time, the mantle fell on royal fathers, who graced the Parakoyi Tunde Afolabi’s 70th birthday tournament, a competition that attracted the best of the society to the Ibadan Golf Club.

Ibironke, who hosted three first class Yoruba Obas, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, Laminisa1, the Timi of Ede, the Akinrun of Ikirun, Oba Rauf Olayiwola Olawale and Olokuku of Okuku, Oba Abioye Oluronke, described the paramount rulers presence as a big boost to the visitor log of the club.

At the event, which featured 150 golfers from notable golf clubs in Nigeria, IGC’s Course Officer, Sunny Akosile, Mrs. Oyinlola Omajuwa and the Captain of the Golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Uwem Udoh, won laurels in different categories.

The IGC Captain said, “I am highly honoured to celebrate with you on your 70th birthday as the captain of your home club, because I know you are a member of numerous golf clubs worldwide. You also got a well-deserved honour of the Parakoyi of Ibadanland to compliment your 70th birthday celebration.”

IGC secretary, Tunde Akande, in his tribute to the philanthropist, said, “Afolabi was the unseen hand behind the quality and luxury on display at our inaugural Bar and Bench Golf Tournament held in 2016. It was generally described as one of the best-organised golf tourneys in Nigeria, where quality and grandeur were on display.

“Other contributions include, donation of bullet proof security door at the reception, reconstruction of the club house into an architectural masterpiece that improved the aesthetic ambience of the club,” Akande, a legal practitioner, noted.

Among the dignitaries at the event was Evangelist Ebenezer Obey, in his first appearance ever at Ibadan Golf Club. He was on the bandstand to entertain guests during the prize presentation and dinner to honour the philanthropist and distinguished golfer.