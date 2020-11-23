The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Monday promoted 82,779 junior police officers including those who were negatively impacted during the #EndSARS protest to their next ranks.

“The promotion of the officers comprising 56,779 Sergeants to Inspector, 17,569 Corporal to Sergeants, and 8,431 Constables to Corporal is part of the on-going efforts at boosting the morale of personnel and repositioning the Force for greater efficiency,” police spokesman Frank MBA said in a statement.

“Those promoted also include 86 junior officers negatively impacted by the ENDSARS riots – 16 got special posthumous promotion while 70 others injured during the violence arising from the ENDSARS protests.”

MBA further stated that the posthumous promotion of the officers who were killed during the EndSARS protest is a symbolic gesture in recognition of the ultimate price they paid in the service of the nation.

He said the IGP has promised to work with all relevant agencies, organs of Government and other stakeholders in driving a successful reform of the Police for improved welfare and conditions of service towards better service delivery to the people.