File photo of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has promoted 82,779 junior police officers to their next ranks.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officers, Frank Mba, the officers consist of 56,779 Sergeants, 17,569 Corporals and 8,431 Constables.

According to the statement, the promotion is part of the on-going efforts at boosting the morale of personnel and repositioning the Force for greater efficiency.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni, has today, 23rd November 2020 approved the promotion of Eighty-Two Thousand, Seven Hundred and Seventy-Nine (82,779) Junior Police Officers to their next ranks,” the statement partly read.

“The promotion of the officers comprising 56,779 Sergeants to Inspector, 17,569 Corporal to Sergeants, and 8,431 Constables to Corporal is part of the on-going efforts at boosting the morale of personnel and repositioning the Force for greater efficiency.”

Similarly, 16 deceased police officers got a special posthumous promotion while 70 others injured during the violence arising from the ENDSARS protests were equally specially promoted.

