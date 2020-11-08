The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has withdrawn the personal police security of sixty prominent Nigerians and organisations, including the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal, former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, and top businessman, Emeka Offor.

The IGP in the same vein also ordered the deployment of legitimate force against riotous and violent protests in order to protect the lives and property of citizens.

This information was contained in a circular with reference number CB: 4001/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.116/32 and dated November 4, 2020.

Those who lost their police details include Emeka Offor, Femi Fani-Kayode, Amen Rochas, Magnus Abe, Babachir Lawal, Lado Yakubu, Yuguda Bashir, Uche Chukwu, Boroface Ajayi, Mutiu Nicholas, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Edozie Madu, David Adesanya and Chris Giwa.

Organisations mentioned include Christ Embassy, Oriental Energy Resources, ECWA Academy, and Sunti Golden Sugar Estate.

“The attention of the IGP has been drawn to the fact that the police personnel attached to the corporate bodies and personalities are yet to be withdrawn despite extant directives to that effect.

“In line with the subsisting order, the IG directs that you withdraw all the PMF, SPU, CTU, or conventional police operations attached to the affected companies or individuals in any of their locations across the country with immediate effect,” The letter, which was signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, DCP Idowu Owohunwa, read in part.

The IGP directed the senior officers the letter was addressed to, to submit a report confirming compliance not later than November 10, 2020.”

It would be recalled that the IGP had in a wireless message, directed that all policemen serving such purposes be recalled as part of efforts to reorganise and boost internal security nationwide.

Those exempted from the order were those attached to Government Houses, the Senate President and the Speaker House of Representatives.

Below is a copy of the memo:

Meanwhile, the IGP also ordered the deployment of all legitimate force against riotous and violent protests to protect the lives and property of citizens.

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, said in a statement that Commands’ Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police “should resist all riotous elements forthwith and checkmate any form of violent/riotous protests in line with Section 33 (1) & (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which, among other things, provides for the use of such force as is reasonably necessary – “(a) For the defence of any person from unlawful violence or for the defence of property; (b) In order to effect a lawful arrest or to prevent the escape of a person lawfully detained; or (c) For the purpose of suppressing a riot, insurrection or mutiny.

“The IGP affirms that the Force will not tolerate a repeat of the horrendous attacks and killings, arson and wanton destruction, and looting of public and private assets witnessed during the recent violent protests in some parts of the country. He warns that the Force shall deploy the full weight of the law and legitimate force (if necessary) in preventing a recurrence.

“The IGP assures law-abiding citizens across the country of the Force’s renewed and unwavering commitment to their safety and security, especially as we approach the yuletide. He calls for the collaboration and support of citizens in the ongoing reforms of the Force.”

