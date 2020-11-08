Kelechi Iheanacho

By Temisan Amoye,

Super Eagles attackers Kelechi Iheanacho and Samuel Chukwueze were unused subs as their clubs secured vital victories before heading into the international break.

Iheanacho’s Leicester squared off against Wolves at the King Power Stadium, hoping to secure a win that would place them on top of the Premier League log.

The victory was secured by a lone Jamie Vardy goal, scored from the spot in the 15th minute. Vardy failed to double his tally after seeing his second penalty saved by Wolves keeper, Rui Patricio.

Iheanacho’s fate on the bench was sealed in the 80th minute, after Foxes boss, Brendan Rodgers made his final substitution of the game in the 80th minute. Teammate Wilfried Ndidi continues to miss out of action due to a groin injury, which the midfielder is expected to recover from in late December.

Facing similar circumstance, Villareal winger Samuel Chukwueze played no part in the yellow submarines 1-3 win away at Getafe.

Unai Emery’s men took the lead through Spanish striker, Paco Alcacer in the 11th minute, but Getafe quickly replied in the 16th minute, thanks to a goal from Arambarri.

Manu Trigueros provided an instant reply, restoring Villarreal’s lead in the 17th minute. Striker Gerard Moreno sealed the deal in the 62nd minute making it 3-1 to the yellow submarines.

Iheanacho has made 3 appearances for Leicester in the league and is yet to make a direct goal or assist contribution, while Chukwueze has made 8 appearances in the La Liga, scoring one goal and notching a single assist.

With the international break coming up this week, the lack of game time for two of Nigeria’s highly-rated attackers might be a source of worry for Nigerian fans.

