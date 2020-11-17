Our Reporter

Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Prof. James Momoh has hailed Ikeja Electric for taking the lead in keeping pace with technology, to bring about the desired change in the power sector.

Prof. Momoh, during an oversight visit to Ikeja Electric’s Head Office in Lagos, noted that the firm has shown strong commitment to solving issues militating against growth of the sector through technology, while also providing innovative solutions to create better customer experience.

He said: “You have shown yourself to be a leader and good manager of the industry, making a most profound impact on both industry and customers alike. I have no doubt that Ikeja Electric is the DISCO the industry can depend on for inspiration and ideas to move the power sector forward.”

Chairman of Ikeja Electric Kola Adesina thanked Momoh for the visit especially as it coincides with the seventh anniversary of privatisation.

He praised Momoh for his belief in the Nigerian polity, saying his experience and purpose of has brought many positive changes to the system.