Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

A FORMER Controller of Finance and Accounts at the Kwara State Government House, Isiaka Kareem, on Wednesday told a Federal High Court in Lagos that the hundreds of millions withdrawn by former Governor Bukola Saraki between 2003 and 2011 through his aide, were budgeted for.

Kareem said the sums, which were withdrawn in tranches of about N100 million and above while Saraki was the governor, were designated as “security and contingency”.

The witness testified before Justice Mohammed Liman in the resumption of a suit by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking to forfeit to the Federal Government two Lagos properties belonging to Saraki.

The properties are situated at 17 and ?17A, McDonald Road in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The anti-graft agency claimed that the houses were acquired with funds allegedly diverted by Saraki from the coffers of Kwara State while he was governor.

The EFCC alleged that between 2003 and 2011, Saraki “withdrew over N12 billion cash from the account of the state government and paid same into his accounts domiciled in Access and Zenith banks through one of his personal assistants, Abdul Adama, at different intervals.”

It said the ex-governor obtained a bank loan of N1.6 billion to buy the houses and later repaid the loan with money diverted from the state treasury.

When the matter last came up on June 8, 2020, the court declined an application seeking the final forfeiture of the properties.

It ordered the anti-graft agency to bring more evidence in support of its claim.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, Kareem told the judge that monthly payments to Abdul Adama, an aide to Saraki, were provided for in the Kwara State budget while the former governor was in office.

Under cross-examination by Saraki’s counsel, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), the witness said as an accountant, he was familiar with the state’s budget and that he knew there were provisions for “security and contingency”, the headings under which the monthly payments were made to Adama.

He added that there was no time he made any complaint to anyone about the monthly payments he made to Adama.

The witness, who explained that he was in the civil service for more than 30 years, said while working in the Kwara Government House, he neither had any personal relationship with Saraki nor knew anything about his property and the source of funding them.

When Ogunwumiju questioned him on the statement he made to the EFCC, the witness averred that it was not every month he paid N100 million to Adama.

On this issue, he said: “The allocation to Government House was not static; it was less than N100 million when we started and it kept increasing overtime. That was why I said it was not N100 million every month.”

The witness had, in his examination-in-chief by the EFCC’s counsel, Emeka Omewa, told the court that Adama was introduced to him by Saraki as his Personal Assistant. He said the former governor also instructed him to pay funds captured under “security and contingency” to Adama.

He said: “Every month, when monthly allocations were disbursed, Adama would come to collect funds designated as ‘security and contingency’.

“In my office, we designated a form for everyone that came to collect funds and Adama signed the form every month for the funds he collected from my office. The funds were collected between 2003 when I resumed until the governor left in 2011.”

Further hearing in the matter was adjourned till November 25, 2020.