By Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has abolished the controversial pandemic prevention fee, which management of the Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu directed its students to pay.

The management of ABSU in a memo by its Registrar, Acho Elendu, informed regular students returning to complete the first semester of 2019/2020 academic session on Monday to pay N15, 000 pandemic prevention fee.

It said they would show evidence of payment before entrance to the university campuses and participation in the first semester 2019/2020 examination scheduled for November 16.

But Ikpeazu, while reacting to uproar generated by the pandemic fee, announced its abolition.

He went on to announce N30, 000 to each student as a support fund.

Ikpeazu, who said he was proud of progres in the institution under his watch in the last five years, tweeted: “Yesterday, I had a Town Hall meeting with students & management of Abia State University where a fee of N25,000 per student was proposed as medical fee but slashed to N15,000 to help ABSU put in place adequate measures to protect the soon to resume students from COVID-19 on all the students & their parents I’ve directed the immediate scrapping of the “pandemic prevention fee” by school management.

“Our government will now go ahead to pay N30,000 to each Abia student in the institution as further support to them, their parents and guardians in this very difficult moment of economic downturn caused by the global health crisis.

“Let me also add that we are proud of the progress made by the institution in the past 5 years and will continue to support them.”

But the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia chapter in a statement by the Publicity Secretary, Comrade Benedict Godson, described the N30, 000 student support fund as a ‘Greek Gift.’

Godson, who stated the party received the news about the N15, 000 ABSU “pandemic fee” with deep regret, said: “APC wishes to tell Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and ABSU management that the proposed N30, 000 support fund meant for the students must not be tantamount to any form of school fee or dubious fee increment, as we’re aware that they’ll try to make parents indirectly pay for the proposed support fund which may end up becoming a Greek Gift.

“Abians are watching, Nigerians are taking note, the whole world is observing how this current administration of the PDP in Abia State are constantly showcasing their administrative emptiness and lack of empathy for the people of our dear state.

“One thing is clear about those running Abia State Government and that is the fact that they enjoy watching people suffer.

“But just like the Bible said in 2 Corinthians 4:8-9: “We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed.” Abians should hold these words until 2023 when we all shall show them the exit door.”