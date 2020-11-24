Governor Okezie Ikpeazụ ohas appointed Ogbulu Maxwell as the Vice Chancellor of Abia State University (ABSU).

The Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

“Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the appointment of Prof Onyemachi Maxwell Ogbulu as the new Vice Chancellor of Abia State University with effect from the 1st of December, 2020,” the statement said.

The appointment, Mr Ezem said, “follows the formal presentation of the recommendation of the Governing Council led by Senator Adolphus Wabara, to the Governor.”

The governing council’s recommendation is sequel to the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent Vice Chancellor, Uche Ikonne, on November 30.

Mr Ogbulu, a professor, was the until his appointment, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) in the institution.

He is a Professor of Finance in the Department of Banking and Finance, Faculty of Business Administration, of the University located in Uturu.

He holds a PhD in Finance from Abia State University, Uturu, (2007) and was Head of Department (2003-2015) and Director, Linkages and Revenue Mobilisation (2016).

He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Financial and Investment Analysts, Nigeria.

Born on July 18, 1956, in Lagos State, the new Vice Chancellor, who hails from Obozu town in Ukwa East local government of Abia State, is married with three children.