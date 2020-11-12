By Oziegbe Okoeki

Abia State State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Igbo and Southsouth leaders have condemned the attacks on public and private properties in Lagos during the #EndSARS protests.

Ikpeazu, the Igbo and Southsouth leaders spoke during their separate visits to Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu at Lagos House, Alausa to sympathise with him and Lagosians over the destructions.

The Abia State governor blamed the attacks on criminals whom, he said, were bent on hurting the whole country.

Ikpeazu thanked Sanwo-Olu for protecting the businesses and properties owned by Igbo during the violence.

He said: “I am here to commiserate and show my concern to my brother, Governor of Lagos, over the event that happened some two weeks ago.

“ I’m particularly touched by the level of destruction, which will hurt all Nigerians living in Lagos. This is because Lagos is home to all. As a commercial city, it is a place where everyone speaks the same language.

“I want to particularly thank Governor Sanwo-Olu for giving protection to our brothers from the Southeast during the crisis. This is an indication that our people and their businesses are safe in Lagos. We will continue to live as a united country. With all of us working together, we can keep flourishing.”

Sanwo-Olu thanked Ikpeazu for taking the pain to travel down to Lagos to identify with the residents over the violence.

He promised that his government would continue to support business aspirations of the Igbo and protect their rights to live in Lagos.

Also, Igbo leaders, who were led by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources Joe Igbokwe restated their commitment to the growth of Lagos.

Igbokwe said a true Igbo son could not have been part of those who set fire on the public assets .