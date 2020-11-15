Sunny Nwankwo, Aba

GOVERNOR of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has advocated for the country to embark on reconciliation, reassurances and confidence building among all citizens as a way forward for the nation following the #ENDSARS protests that rocked almost all the states in the country.

The governor stated this in Umuahia, the state capital on return from a visit to his Lagos State counterpart, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos.

The Abia governor in an interview said it was necessary to embark on these exercises “to further emphasise on those things that bind and unite us a people.”

Ikpeazu, who commiserated with families that lost loved ones and property during the protests, said he was elated by the opportunity he had to also personally convey his sympathy to the Lagos State governor over the attack on the residence of his mother and on the palace of the Oba of Lagos during the EndSARS protesters.

He said “we should aim to learn so much from the supreme sacrifice made by Lt Col Adekunle Fajuyi, then military governor of the former Western region, who defended his friend, Gen. Aguiyi Ironsi even with his life.

Read Also: Ikpeazu abolishes pandemic fee at varsity

“That action of his has elevated the ceiling of expectations of love, loyalty and patriotism between the people of Abia State and those of the entire South West,” he said.

The Abia State governor expressed gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for providing the needed ambience for Ndi Igbo and their business to thrive in Lagos.

The governor, who promised to continue to provide the enabling environment for businesses to thrive, further assured that Abia State remains a home for all Nigerians who engage in legitimate businesses to succeed.