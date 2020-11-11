By Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the immediate removal of the Transition Committee Chairman of Arochukwu Local Government Area, Mazi Emmanuel Kanu.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Chris Ezem, further directed Kanu to immediately hand over property and affairs to his Deputy Transition Chairman of the Council.

READ ALSO: Ikpeazu abolishes pandemic fee at varsity

Ezem also said the Governor has approved the recall of the suspended Transition Committee Chairmen of Aba North and South Local Government Areas, Chief Victor Ubani and Hon. Cherechi Nwogu respectively.

According to him the directives on the sack and reinstatement of the chairmen take immediate effect.

The reason for the removal of Kanu was not stated.