Ilhan Omar faced a wave of backlash on Wednesday after she misspelled the name of a Gospel of the Bible while attempting to criticize Senator Marco Rubio.

The Muslim congresswoman was also accused of misinterpreting a verse in the Gospel of Matthew – which she called ‘Mathews’ – as she hit out at Rubio as a ‘disgrace and shameful’.

Omar had been attempting to cast the Florida senator as a hypocrite after he criticized a video of Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock, who is a pastor, appearing to claim in a sermon that a person can not serve God and the military.

Senator Marco Rubio has been accusing the Democratic party of being run by ‘radicals’ as he shared a video of a sermon delivered by Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock, a pastor

‘Mathews 6:24,’ she wrote, alongside an embarrassed face emoji.

”No one can serve two masters, for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and dmoney [sic].’

‘The lies and smears of the GOP have no boundaries, but this is a disgrace and shameful.

‘The point here is that as a Muslim I know that @ReverendWarnock is quoting scripture in his sermon here, so I am sure Rubio does too, but he is willing to lie and make mockery of himself,’ she added in a follow-up tweet.

Social media users quickly jumped on the congresswoman’s mistakes and accused her of being a hypocrite instead for allegedly interpreting the Bible verse incorrectly.

Some went so far as to encourage the Minnesota congresswoman to read the Bible more.

‘You and candidate Warnock are both taking this passage out of context to try and score political points. These verses are about money and possessions. You should spend a bit more time reading the Bible, Congresswoman,’ wrote Twitter user Allen Spencer.

‘Now it’s convenient to quote from Mathews but you were critical of Muslims even wishing or celebrating Christmas. This is political expediency not honesty,’ another user Anila Ali hit out.

‘Bible expert Ilhan Omar quotes the book of ‘Mathews’ Also, she has no idea what she is talking about and she’s wrong,’ said Ryan Saavedra.

Omar was blasted as a hypocrite on Twitter for taking the Bible verse out of context

Some users accused her of having ‘no idea what she is talking about’

One member of the National Republican Senatorial Committee claimed that Omar should engage more in the Georgia Senate run-off as she was helping their party instead of her own

You should engage more in this race!’ quipped Matt Whitlock.

Others simply joked at Omar’s misspellings.

‘Just the one Mathew, really,’ wrote user Lady Stevie.

Another mocked her stating ‘I love Ross Mathews! I didn’t know he had a book though…’, referencing the TV personality.

”Mathews’ hahahaahhahahahahahahhahahahahah. Ilhan Omar: expert on the Bible,’ slammed Caleb Hull.

‘Who tf is ‘dmoney”, added Logan Hall of another one of Omar’s typos.

‘First word of the tweet and she misspells the first book of the New Testament as ‘Matthews’, added Students for Trump while user Noam Blum wrote ‘The Book of Chris Matthews’, referring to the MSNBC host.

Many Twitter users joked about Omar’s spelling of Matthew as ‘Mathews’

Others called out the other typos as she attempted to quote the Bible verse

Omar, 38, had been responding to Rubio after he shared a video of one of Warnock’s sermons and accused the Democratic Party of being controlled by ‘radicals’.

‘Not shocked #Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Raphael Warnock said ‘You cannot serve God and the military’ at the same time,’ Rubio said.

‘These & even crazier things is what the radicals who control the Democratic party’s activist & small dollar donor base believe.’

In her response, Omar had attempted to quite from Matthew 6:24, which reads in full: ‘No one can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon.’

In the verse, Mammon refers to an idol representing materialism or concern for wealth and it is generally interpreted as a warning against worshipping something other than God.

In the clip, however, Warnock appears to compare Mammon with the military.

‘America, nobody can serve God and the military,’ Warnock says in the sermon.

‘You can’t serve God and money. You cannot serve God and mammon at the same time. America, choose ye this day who you will serve. Choose ye this day.’

Rubio had shared this video of an undated sermon from Reverend Raphael Warnock

Not shocked #Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Raphael Warnock said ¿You cannot serve God and the military¿ at the same time. These & even crazier things is what the radicals who control the Democratic party¿s activist & small dollar donor base believepic.twitter.com/bQyBuKLwjb — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 18, 2020

The undated sermon had originally been shared by a member of the National Republican Senatorial Committee and Warnock’s campaign claimed that it had been taken out of context for political gain.

‘This sermon is based on a biblical verse that reads ‘No man can serve two masters… Ye cannot serve God and mammon,’ a biblical term for wealth,’ Terrence Clark, communications director for the Warnock campaign, told Fox News.

‘Reverend Warnock was speaking about the need to commit to moral life before pursuing other priorities.’

Reverend Warnock addressed the fact that his sermons were being shared by his opposition in a tweet on Tuesday.

‘I am glad that Senator @KLoeffler is listening to my sermons. One of my favorite sermons is entitled ‘Love your neighbor’, he hit out.

‘That means you don’t get rid of your neighbor’s healthcare in the middle of a pandemic.’

Reverend Warnock addressed the fact that his sermons were being shared by his opposition in a tweet on Tuesday as his campaign claimed his words were taken out of context

Rubio appeared to respond to the controversy on Thursday with his own Bible verse

For his part, Rubio appeared to reply to the controversy on Thursday morning as he tweeted out his own Bible verse.

‘Their own folly leads people astray; in their hearts they rage against the LORD. Proverbs 19:3,’ he wrote.

Wednesday’s tweets simply continued a long-term feud between Rubio and Omar.

In July 2019, Rubio was criticized for called Omar a ‘racist’ after he shared a misleading video of her appearing to claim that Americans ‘should be more fearful of white men’.

‘I am sure the media will now hound every Democrat to denounce this statement as racist. Right?’ he wrote.

However, the video had been deceptively edited removing a key part of Omar’s comment.

Mehdi Hasan, the Al Jazeera host who interviewed Omar in the clip, replied to Rubio calling on him to delete it and apologize.

‘You’re sharing a selectively-edited video from my show @AJUpFront to make @IlhanMN look bad and increase the number of death threats she already gets. Shame on you,’ Hasan said.

The feud continued earlier this month after Rubio claimed that the Republican party needed to rebrand itself as ‘multiethnic, multiracial, working class’.

Omar and Rubio have an ongoing feud after the Florida Senator called her ‘racist’

Omar (far left) won reelection this year, rejoining fellow ‘squad’ members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (second left), Rashid Talib (second right) and Ayanna Pressley (far right) on Capitol Hill

Headlines joked that Rubio wished to join The Squad, the nickname given to Omar and her fellow congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida.

The four progressive women of color made a splash as they joined forces following their 2018 election to Congress.

‘Membership rejected,’ Omar wrote to Twitter in response to the jokes that Rubio may want to join.

Omar also took a hit at Trump this week and accused the president of bullying her and he used personal attacks on her on the campaign trail.

‘He chose to speak about me at every single rally, it didn’t really matter where he was—sometimes multiple times in a day, as he had held his Klan rallies throughout the country,’ she said in an interview with the Washington Post on Monday.

At Trump’s rally in Minnesota on September 30 Trump shared xenophobic comments about Omar and said: ‘Then she tells us how to run our country, can you believe it? How the hell did Minnesota elect her?’

‘What the hell is wrong with you people—right? What the hell happened?’

The rant led his fans to chant ‘Lock her up!’

Also this week, Omar announced that she is cutting ties with her husband’s political consulting firm after winning her bid for reelection, saying she wants to ensure her supporters feel there’s no perceived issue.

Omar married her political consultant, Tim Mynett, in March, sparking scrutiny and a complaint to the Federal Election Commission by a conservative group that alleged campaign funds paid for Mynett’s personal travel.

Campaign finance records showed the firm was paid $2.8million during the 2019-2020 election cycle for services including digital advertising, fundraising consulting and website production.

The FEC has taken no public action on that complaint, and Omar has said payments to Mynett’s firm, E Street Group, were legitimate.