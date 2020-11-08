Agency Reporter

United States President-elect Joe Biden pledged, Sunday morning, to rebuild “the backbone of this nation…and to unite us here at home.”

Biden, in a victory speech delivered before thousands of flag waving Americans in Wilmington, Delaware, hailed the millions of Americans who “voted for that vision.”

He also promised to be president for all Americans regardless of who they voted for.

He said: “The people of this nation have spoken. They delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, a victory for we the people.”

“I’m humbled by the trust and confidence you’ve placed in me. I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but unify. Who doesn’t see red states or blue states, only sees the United States.

“For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. I’ve lost a couple times myself. But now, let’s give each other a chance.

“The Bible tells us that to everything there is a season — a time to build, a time to reap, a time to sow. And a time to heal. This is the time to heal in America.

“It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric. To lower the temperature. To see each other again. To listen to each other again.

“On Monday I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers … I will spare no effort, none, or any commitment to turn around this pandemic. Folks, I am a proud Democrat but I will govern as an American.

“We cannot repair the economy, restore our vitality, or relish life’s most precious moments — hugging a grandchild, birthdays, weddings, graduations, all the moments that matter most to us — until we get this virus under control.

“Our nation is shaped by the constant battle between our better angels and our darkest impulses.

“It’s time for our better angels to prevail…we will lead not only by the example of our power, but by the power of our example.

“With full hearts and steady hands, with faith in America and in each other, with a love of country — and a thirst for justice — let us be the nation that we know we can be.”

Speaking earlier, Vice President elect Kamala Harris commended Americans for “turning out in record numbers to make your voices heard,” and “Black women. Asian, white, Latina, American women, who throughout our nation’s history have paved the way for this night.”

She said they delivered a clear message,” chose hope, and unity, decency, science and yes – truth.”

She added: “When our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake… you ushered in a new day for America”

“Protecting our democracy takes struggle. It takes sacrifice. But there is joy in it and there is progress. Because we the people have the power to build a better future.

“America’s democracy is not guaranteed, it is only as strong as our willingness to fight for it.And when our very democracy was on the ballot in this election…you ushered in a new day for America.”

“You know, the sky is the limit. Just to be able to see a Black woman, an Indian American, a woman, hold the VP position — it’s been a long time coming.”

“You chose Joe Biden as the next president of the United States of America. And Joe is a healer, a uniter, a tested and steady hand. A person whose own experience of loss gives him a sense of purpose that will help us as a nation.”

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last. Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”