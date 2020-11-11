Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has reportedly informed the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of his intentions to leave the party.

Umahi revealed that he would join the ruling All Progressives Congress which he claims would protect the interest of the South-East in the 2023 elections.

According to reports, Umahi told the members of the National Working Committee of the PDP that his decision to join the APC was irrevocable.

The National Chairman, Uche Secondus, as well as other members of the PDP NWC, pleaded with the governor not to abandon the party, however, their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Other party members who were at the meeting held at the Ebonyi Governor’s Lodge in Abuja include the Deputy National Secretary, Agbo Emmanuel; National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobondu; Financial Secretary, Abdullahi Maibasira; National Women Leader, Mariya Waziri and Senator Sulieman Nazif.

Gov. Umahi was said to be friendly when he received the PDP delegation but stuck to his decision to leave the PDP when the issue came up.

It was gathered that the PDP delegation impressed it upon the governor that there was no need leaving the PDP for the APC, which they argued had become unpopular.

Sources at the meeting, however, said Umahi was not convinced, insisting that the APC was planning to zone the 2023 Presidency to the South-East.

He was said to have promised to stay in the PDP if the party could make a pronouncement that it would zone the Presidency to the same zone.

A source said, “I think his (Umahi) mind was made up. We told him there was no need for him to abandon the party that had made him a deputy governor, state chairman of the party, two-time governor and all that. But he refused.

“He wanted us to unilaterally zone the office of the Presidency to his area. We cannot do that. Parties are not run that way. He told us he was leaving. That is what we got from him.’’

Meanwhile, Mr Secondus has confirmed that the party met with Umahi, but has refused to disclose the outcome of the meeting.

