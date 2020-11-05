Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma receives Inspector General Of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has promised to rebuild and rehabilitate all police stations burnt in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest in the state.

Uzodinma made the promise on Thursday during the Security Summit held in Owerri, the state capital.

While condemning the carnage and destruction occasioned by hoodlums hiding under the #EndSARS protest, he said every Nigerian has the right to protest but when it protracts and graduates to disturbance of public peace and chaos is will not be allowed.

READ ALSO: I Nearly Shed Tears Seeing The Destruction Of Properties In Lagos – El-Rufai

The governor stressed the need for a secured state by the support of the police. He promised that his government will continue to support all security agencies in the state and will rebuild all police station burnt and destroyed in the violence.

The event was attended by the Inspector General Of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who is in the state to assess the level of damage to police formations and other properties.

The IGP visited major places in Owerri and was accompanied by AIG Ibrahim Lamorde; AIG Zone 9 Baba Tijani; Imo State Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede; Former IGP Mike Okiro and Force Public Relations Officer Frank Mba.

The Police Boss also met traditional rulers and other stakeholders. He stressed the need to embrace community policing noting that this is the best strategy to combat crime in the country.

The IGP in his address called on the traditional rulers and stakeholders to partner with the police force and assured that in a few weeks’ time, youths will be recruited into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).